Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 314.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,275 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,137,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

