Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.26 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.89. 22,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,154. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.92 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

