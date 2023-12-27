Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after buying an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

