Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 219,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

