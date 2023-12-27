Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,140,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.45. 63,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,679. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

