Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 10,942 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.