Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 5,984 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 149.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,084,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 420.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606,371 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,841. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

