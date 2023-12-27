Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 55,021 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE HUN remained flat at $25.72 on Wednesday. 350,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
