Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,688. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

