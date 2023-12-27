Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 945.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

