Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. 108,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

