Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. 123,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,756. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

