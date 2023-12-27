Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.65. 836,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,699. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

