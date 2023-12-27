Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

