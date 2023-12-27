Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,142. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

