Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.88. 106,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

