Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 471 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

