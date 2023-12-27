Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,090 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 4,905,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

