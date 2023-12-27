Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. 325,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,126. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

