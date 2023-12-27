Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 342,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

