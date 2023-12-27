Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,964. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $76.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

