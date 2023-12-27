Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 876 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 16,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 433,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,125. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

