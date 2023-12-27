Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. 441,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,629. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

