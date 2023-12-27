Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

