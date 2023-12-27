Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 365,884 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,546. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

