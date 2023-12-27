Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,684. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

