Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,357. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.