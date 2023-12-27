Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 150.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 212,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.