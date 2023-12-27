Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 212,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 450,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 792,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 4,905,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
