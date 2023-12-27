Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. 21,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,684. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.