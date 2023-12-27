Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 124,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

