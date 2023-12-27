Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 462,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,009. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

