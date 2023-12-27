Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 4.16% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TOTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

About T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.