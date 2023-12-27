Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,126. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

