Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.