Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. 52,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,352. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

