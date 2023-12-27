Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $164.03. 397,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

