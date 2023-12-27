Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 646,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

