Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $3,584,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.81. 546,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $128.17 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.48.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,048 shares of company stock worth $194,246,041. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

