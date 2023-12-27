Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is DDD Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Old Republic International worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

