Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.09. 27,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 394,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $806.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 131,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 131,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

