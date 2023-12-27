On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. ON has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

