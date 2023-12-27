Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 238.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

