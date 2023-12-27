OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,026 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

