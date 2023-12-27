OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

