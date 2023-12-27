ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in ONEOK by 81.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

