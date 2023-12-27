Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.50

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.50 and last traded at $157.21, with a volume of 4545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
