Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

