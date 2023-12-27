Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

