Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,311 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,719,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 1,776,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

